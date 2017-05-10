More
Minority-owned businesses here in Corpus Christi say the sanctuary cities law is having a financial impact on them. They're worried that fear of the law has scared away some of their customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|9 min
|Wet moon regular
|4,736
|David arispe (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|Regret
|39
|Bobby Valentine
|2 hr
|Illbeurvalentine
|1
|Small jobs
|3 hr
|Hfhskskfj7eiw
|1
|Victoria at HEB on Glazebrook and Alameda
|5 hr
|hebshopper
|10
|Married women looking for discreet fun (Jul '13)
|6 hr
|Steve
|85
|i need me a girl
|10 hr
|Robgutman22
|4
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC