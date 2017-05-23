Moody High School holds pep rally for...

Moody High School holds pep rally for Stem Program Read Story Kiii Staff

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KIII

Moody High School held a pep rally Wednesday to recognize the success of the school's "Citgo Innovation Academy". That program places a special emphasis on science, technology, engineering, and math subjects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 5 min Marriedforcouple 4,950
News Attorney Kim Frost is accused of shooting her h... (Mar '15) 1 hr Kong Qui 8
Michelle Barrera 2 hr Lol 1
Victoria at HEB on Glazebrook and Alameda 18 hr jdr 37
Paul Cervantes the electrican 18 hr I swallow 5
Curious Wed BombAss Clerk 5
Michaela Paige Prado Wed Guest 2
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,573 • Total comments across all topics: 281,274,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC