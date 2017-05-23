Moody High School holds pep rally for Stem Program Read Story Kiii Staff
Moody High School held a pep rally Wednesday to recognize the success of the school's "Citgo Innovation Academy". That program places a special emphasis on science, technology, engineering, and math subjects.
