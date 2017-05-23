Memorial Day Weekend calls for extra ...

Memorial Day Weekend calls for extra safety while on the water

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services brought a little star power to the KRIS 6 studio with our Pet of the Week! Corpus Christi Animal Care Services brought a little star power to the KRIS 6 studio with our Pet of the Week! It is National Boating Safety Week across the U.S. and with Memorial Weekend just around the corner it is crucial to reinforce boating safety from life jackets to all types of vessel rules. There are online courses anyone can take to learn more about boating guidelines and what it involves to have a safe time on the water.

