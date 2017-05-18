McMillan was reportedly the founder of Texas Youth Entrepreneurs in Corpus Christi. Photo: Facebook
A youth organizer and teen mentor from Corpus Christi has been arrested, and charged in a federal criminal complaint for alleged sexual exploitation of a child, otherwise known as production of child pornography. Acting U.S. Attorney Abe Martinez confirmed via press release that Kevin McMillan, 37, or Corpus Christi was taken into custody Wednesday night while he was allegedly traveling to engage in sexual activity with a minor.
