McMillan was reportedly the founder o...

McMillan was reportedly the founder of Texas Youth Entrepreneurs in Corpus Christi. Photo: Facebook

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

A youth organizer and teen mentor from Corpus Christi has been arrested, and charged in a federal criminal complaint for alleged sexual exploitation of a child, otherwise known as production of child pornography. Acting U.S. Attorney Abe Martinez confirmed via press release that Kevin McMillan, 37, or Corpus Christi was taken into custody Wednesday night while he was allegedly traveling to engage in sexual activity with a minor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Municipal judge in Texas on unpaid leave pendin... 3 hr upindat9 1
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 5 hr lolol 4,863
MJ or Honey BP 6 hr JPS69 1
Guy Williams road rage?? Did anyone read the ar... 7 hr Kim 10
Laura from navyarmy northwest 7 hr jetam 4
Victoria at HEB on Glazebrook and Alameda 7 hr Annaville 29
Homeless at stripes/Morgan n Santa fe 7 hr Dopey 3
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Nueces County was issued at May 19 at 3:42AM CDT

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,002 • Total comments across all topics: 281,120,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC