Massive oil rig headed to the Gulf Read Story Kiii Staff

Massive oil rig headed to the Gulf

11 hrs ago

It was quite a site Friday as another one of these giant oil rigs, constructed and finished in Ingleside, was picked up and moved through the Corpus Christi Ship Channel. The massive structure is called the "Stampede" tension leg platform.

Corpus Christi, TX

