Man attempts to rob hotel with fake gun

Man attempts to rob hotel with fake gun

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

A man is in police custody, after officials say he used a fake gun to try and rob a hotel. Corpus Christi Police tell us that, just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the suspect walked into the Holiday Inn on the 5500 block of Leopard St. He then approached the front desk and demanded money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dallas shooting raises question: Should paramed... 12 min Lmfao 2
La Mexicana waitress on up river rd 56 min Tom 2
i need a girl with a strapon 5 hr jaydeeare 1
What happened to the site with all the pics of ... 6 hr ZDJ29 1
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 11 hr Big daddy d 4,692
Trying to get some head 15 hr Vargas 1
Lexy Bandera Pornstar From Corpus Christi 16 hr Unknown 13
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,409 • Total comments across all topics: 280,768,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC