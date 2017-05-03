Man attempts to rob hotel with fake gun
A man is in police custody, after officials say he used a fake gun to try and rob a hotel. Corpus Christi Police tell us that, just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the suspect walked into the Holiday Inn on the 5500 block of Leopard St. He then approached the front desk and demanded money.
