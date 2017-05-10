Lemonade Day set for this weekend

Lemonade Day set for this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

It is time to pull out the pocket change and get ready to take part in the Coastal Bend's 5th Lemonade Day! The annual event is presented by Kleberg Bank and organized by the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce. This Saturday, May 13th, young entrepreneurs will set up lemonade stands all across the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 4 min Regular 4,754
Cecilia mota 30 min Larry 3
Married women looking for discreet fun (Jul '13) 3 hr Old friend 89
heb annaville 5 hr Tom 4
Victoria at HEB on Glazebrook and Alameda 6 hr Big poppy 14
Redhead leopard. 9 hr Annaville 3
Laura Nunez Roñosa 9 hr Joy 2
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,201 • Total comments across all topics: 280,941,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC