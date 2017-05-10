Lemonade Day set for this weekend
It is time to pull out the pocket change and get ready to take part in the Coastal Bend's 5th Lemonade Day! The annual event is presented by Kleberg Bank and organized by the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce. This Saturday, May 13th, young entrepreneurs will set up lemonade stands all across the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|4 min
|Regular
|4,754
|Cecilia mota
|30 min
|Larry
|3
|Married women looking for discreet fun (Jul '13)
|3 hr
|Old friend
|89
|heb annaville
|5 hr
|Tom
|4
|Victoria at HEB on Glazebrook and Alameda
|6 hr
|Big poppy
|14
|Redhead leopard.
|9 hr
|Annaville
|3
|Laura Nunez Roñosa
|9 hr
|Joy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC