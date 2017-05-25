Law enforcement officers across the C...

Law enforcement officers across the Coastal Bend are gearing up to keep drivers safe on the road thi

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

It's a disturbing trend in the Corpus Christi crime scene. Now, police are telling residents to lock those cars and protect those valuables because auto burglaries are happening everywhere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BP Ella 38 min Lmao 8
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 57 min _letsdothis 4,960
Asian women 1 hr LOL-d 3
wish I can move on (Jun '15) 2 hr lonelySoul 57
MJ or Honey BP 19 hr Daniel Plainview 8
BP bby jo 20 hr Asscakes 9
Curious 20 hr Lol 8
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,215 • Total comments across all topics: 281,298,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC