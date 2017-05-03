Johnny Canales to receive Lifetime Ac...

Johnny Canales to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

A well-known local television host is getting a lifetime achievement award for his work in the Coastal Bend entertainment scene. Our very own Johnny Canales will receive the award from Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cluster 20 min Joeyg7941 1
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 27 min Gomer Pyle 4,690
Cassandra Hicks 3 hr Abc 3
Michelle Barrera 3 hr Lmao 15
Geneva Espinosa 8 hr Anonymous 23
Skylar Rainwater 8 hr Bottabing 9
Why are men such dogs? 13 hr Steven 7
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,011 • Total comments across all topics: 280,751,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC