Joe McComb talked with KRIS 6 NEWS be...

Joe McComb talked with KRIS 6 NEWS before getting a call from Nelda Martinez, who conceded.

The Corpus Christi City Council will meet today, and it will be the last meeting that newly-elected Mayor Joe McComb serves as a council member. At Tuesday's meeting, council members will certify and declare the final results of the special election after officially canvassing and tallying the votes.

