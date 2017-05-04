Joe McComb taking down campaign signs Sunday afternoon.
The city of Corpus Christi has spoken, and Joe McComb is our new Mayor-Elect. He won Saturday's special election with more than more than 52% of the vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|11 min
|Wet moon regular
|4,723
|Victoria at HEB on Glazebrook and Alameda
|21 min
|Are you down
|3
|Married women looking for discreet fun (Jul '13)
|22 min
|Are you down
|81
|Salina ruiz - leasing agent girl watermark Apar...
|28 min
|interested
|7
|horrible stalking by neighbors, brutal threats ...
|4 hr
|JesusSaid
|97
|Wet moon in Mathis
|8 hr
|WellHelloThere
|65
|Michelle Barrera
|12 hr
|Steph
|5
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC