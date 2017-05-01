Jimmy John's offers $1 subs for Custo...

Jimmy John's offers $1 subs for Customer Appreciation Day

It's customer appreciation day at Jimmy John's and you can get your hands on one of their famous subs for just a little pocket change. To honor their customers, the Jimmy John's location off of Saratoga near Staples will offer a selection of subs for only $1 today.

