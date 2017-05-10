Jen Guadarrama named news director of Standard-Times

Gannett has chosen Jen Guadarrama to hold the title of news director for the newspaper . The 37-year-old journalist succeeds Michael Kelley, who retired as editor of the Standard-Times May 12. Her first day on the job will be May 22. Guadarrama has been senior editor for breaking and daily news for the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, another Gannett newspaper, since 2013.

