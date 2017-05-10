"Huron" aircraft to conduct final fly...

"Huron" aircraft to conduct final flyover Friday

Training Squadron Three Five will conduct one last flyover in the TC-12B "Huron" aircraft Friday morning. The flyover will commence at 9:00 a.m., with three TC-12s flying in formation over NAS Corpus Christi, the Harbor Bridge, and the USS Lexington.

