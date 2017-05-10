"Huron" aircraft to conduct final flyover Friday
Training Squadron Three Five will conduct one last flyover in the TC-12B "Huron" aircraft Friday morning. The flyover will commence at 9:00 a.m., with three TC-12s flying in formation over NAS Corpus Christi, the Harbor Bridge, and the USS Lexington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Married women looking for discreet fun (Jul '13)
|44 min
|Lucky
|92
|heb annaville
|56 min
|Boo
|12
|Redhead leopard.
|59 min
|Borracho
|5
|Noemi g????
|1 hr
|Wesley pipes
|3
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|4 hr
|My choice
|4,759
|Kaylin kimbrell
|5 hr
|Ifkdurbitch
|1
|Wet moon in Mathis
|5 hr
|dickus thickus
|68
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC