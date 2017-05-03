Historic northside neighborhoods face...

Historic northside neighborhoods face uncertain future

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Many believe the new Harbor Bridge project represents progress and new opportunities for Corpus Christi. On the other hand, however, it almost certainly guarantees the end of two of the city's oldest and poorest neighborhoods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i need a girl with a strapon 43 min jaydeeare 1
What happened to the site with all the pics of ... 1 hr ZDJ29 1
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 7 hr Big daddy d 4,692
Trying to get some head 10 hr Vargas 1
Lexy Bandera Pornstar From Corpus Christi 11 hr Unknown 13
Stripes 11 hr ex employee 7
Cluster 12 hr Joeyg7941 1
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,418 • Total comments across all topics: 280,763,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC