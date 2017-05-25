Harry, a two-and-a-half-year-old Belg...

Harry, a two-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois, is originally from Poland and understands Czech.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi Police Department welcomed the newest member of their K-9 team at a formal introduction ceremony on Thursday. Harry, a two-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois, originally from Poland, joins the CCPD K-9 unit following official training and certification.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 6 hr Wet 4,956
wish I can move on (Jun '15) 7 hr Girl361 55
BP Ella 8 hr Daniel Plainview 5
MJ or Honey BP 8 hr Daniel Plainview 8
BP bby jo 9 hr Asscakes 9
Curious 9 hr Lol 8
News Attorney Kim Frost is accused of shooting her h... (Mar '15) 15 hr Kong Qui 8
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,617 • Total comments across all topics: 281,287,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC