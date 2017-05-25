Harry, a two-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois, is originally from Poland and understands Czech.
Corpus Christi Police Department welcomed the newest member of their K-9 team at a formal introduction ceremony on Thursday. Harry, a two-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois, originally from Poland, joins the CCPD K-9 unit following official training and certification.
