Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement
Keeping the kids busy this summer, shouldn't be too hard. The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Dept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If
|4 min
|No regrets
|4
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|8 min
|Scooter
|4,892
|BP bby jo
|58 min
|Gomer Pyle
|2
|horrible stalking by neighbors, brutal threats ...
|2 hr
|Lol
|98
|how many kids does Rudy Trevino have? just curi...
|2 hr
|Barbi
|3
|BP Sasha
|4 hr
|Tom
|3
|Guy Williams road rage?? Did anyone read the ar...
|8 hr
|Prince Abu Duh Da...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC