Gov. Abbott talks Zika preparedness in Valley
As mosquito season ramps up again health officials fear the worst. Friday, Governor Greg Abbott met with health officials and state officials in Cameron County to discuss Zika.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|43 min
|Shy guy
|4,701
|iliana Salinas
|1 hr
|Yup
|10
|Heather aka astrid black (Mar '15)
|1 hr
|Wow
|52
|Panty meth
|6 hr
|I wNt you
|7
|To Barbi KSAB
|7 hr
|Smh
|28
|Nikole Kerr (Nov '14)
|12 hr
|Freaknasty
|58
|The "MURDER" of Floyd Sympson (Oct '15)
|14 hr
|HEISENBERG
|63
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC