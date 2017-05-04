Free legal advise offered to veterans May 6
The Nueces County Veterans Services and the Corpus Christi Bar Association have teamed up to offer free legal advice for U.S. veterans on May 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Del Mar Center for Economic Development, 3209 S. Staples, Corpus Christi. All veterans are invited to come by and talk about legal issues, including divorce or custody, child support, bankruptcy, consumer issues, criminal law, wills and estate planning, landlord/tenant issues, probate and guardianship, foreclosure and Social Security/SSI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a nice thick MILF
|28 min
|marriedbutlooking
|1
|Wet moon in Mathis
|3 hr
|Boomer
|64
|Nikole Kerr (Nov '14)
|9 hr
|Monica Robles
|57
|Why are men such dogs?
|9 hr
|Steven
|9
|TS tahty daniels
|9 hr
|jjj
|5
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|11 hr
|Boudreaux
|4,694
|Britney Fox
|12 hr
|Hmm
|2
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC