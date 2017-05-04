Free legal advise offered to veterans May 6

The Nueces County Veterans Services and the Corpus Christi Bar Association have teamed up to offer free legal advice for U.S. veterans on May 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Del Mar Center for Economic Development, 3209 S. Staples, Corpus Christi. All veterans are invited to come by and talk about legal issues, including divorce or custody, child support, bankruptcy, consumer issues, criminal law, wills and estate planning, landlord/tenant issues, probate and guardianship, foreclosure and Social Security/SSI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.