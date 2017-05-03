FPs Protect Scope of Family Medicine, Address Practice Issues

AAFP members gathered here last week for the Academy's annual National Conference of Constituency Leaders to labor over resolutions they deemed important to improving the specialty of family medicine and helping family physicians do what they do best -- take care of patients. Gerald Banks, M.D., M.S., an international medical graduate delegate from Corpus Christi, Texas, speaks passionately about family physicians who've contacted him after losing longstanding positions in emergency departments to newly graduated emergency medicine physicians.

