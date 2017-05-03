FPs Protect Scope of Family Medicine,...

FPs Protect Scope of Family Medicine, Address Practice Issues

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: American Academy of Family Physicians

AAFP members gathered here last week for the Academy's annual National Conference of Constituency Leaders to labor over resolutions they deemed important to improving the specialty of family medicine and helping family physicians do what they do best -- take care of patients. Gerald Banks, M.D., M.S., an international medical graduate delegate from Corpus Christi, Texas, speaks passionately about family physicians who've contacted him after losing longstanding positions in emergency departments to newly graduated emergency medicine physicians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Academy of Family Physicians.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 1 hr str8mbif30s 4,691
Trying to get some head 1 hr Vargas 1
Lexy Bandera Pornstar From Corpus Christi 2 hr Unknown 13
Stripes 2 hr ex employee 7
Cluster 3 hr Joeyg7941 1
Cassandra Hicks 6 hr Abc 3
Michelle Barrera 6 hr Lmao 15
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,688 • Total comments across all topics: 280,754,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC