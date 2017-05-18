Foster care reform wins approval in the House
A top legislative priority cleared a major hurdle Thursday when the state House passed legislation to fix shortcomings in the foster care system. Foster care reform wins approval in the House A top legislative priority cleared a major hurdle Thursday when the state House passed legislation to fix shortcomings in the foster care system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|4 min
|XOXO
|4,864
|Victoria at HEB on Glazebrook and Alameda
|1 hr
|Andy Gallegos
|34
|Desperate
|1 hr
|James E B
|1
|Nikey361 moco
|3 hr
|rey
|2
|Municipal judge in Texas on unpaid leave pendin...
|8 hr
|upindat9
|1
|MJ or Honey BP
|11 hr
|JPS69
|1
|Guy Williams road rage?? Did anyone read the ar...
|12 hr
|Kim
|10
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC