Flame of Hope makes its way to the Coastal Bend
Before the Special Olympics Texas Summer Games start, the Flame of Hope must make its way to the Coastal Bend. Today at 1 p.m. officers with Corpus Christi Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety will receive the torch from the McAllen Police Department at The Art Center of Corpus Christi.
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Confession
|6 hr
|Veteran cub
|18
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|7 hr
|frisky
|4,936
|Victoria at HEB on Glazebrook and Alameda
|7 hr
|jdr
|37
|Paul Cervantes the electrican
|7 hr
|I swallow
|5
|Curious
|13 hr
|BombAss Clerk
|5
|Michaela Paige Prado
|14 hr
|Guest
|2
|BP Ella
|15 hr
|Nooner
|3
