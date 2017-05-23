Flame of Hope makes its way to the Co...

Flame of Hope makes its way to the Coastal Bend

14 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Before the Special Olympics Texas Summer Games start, the Flame of Hope must make its way to the Coastal Bend. Today at 1 p.m. officers with Corpus Christi Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety will receive the torch from the McAllen Police Department at The Art Center of Corpus Christi.

