Fix information act to fight secrecy in Texas government
That's why open-government advocates have worked with public officials and businesses over the past year to fine-tune the landmark state law. Transparency legislation resulting from these work sessions emerged out of frank discussions - and with an understanding that some compromise is necessary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where are all the gays in town?
|4 min
|Allen7542
|3
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|5 min
|Gomer Pyle
|4,760
|Bi curious married men (Jun '11)
|14 min
|Allen7542
|139
|Corpus Christi's Biggest Street Trash Source is... (Oct '14)
|31 min
|Ed Pettijohn
|3
|Trans Club??
|35 min
|Allen7542
|6
|Redhead leopard.
|1 hr
|Annaville
|6
|heb annaville
|1 hr
|ProduceSection
|13
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC