First responders from various agencies were on scene at TSA for a planned emergency drill.

On Thursday, Corpus Christi police, fire and emergency responders were seen at Texas State Aquarium, but in this case the "emergency" was a routine training drill. TSA hosted the joint emergency drill with Corpus Christi Fire Department and other first responders as part of a regular program intended to help plan, prepare and train teams to respond to emergency situations at the aquarium.

