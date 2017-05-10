First grade students stood outside on school grounds to advertise their lemonade stand.
Calallen East Elementary first graders have found a new way to learn financial literacy this year using an age-old classic: a lemonade stand. A school-wide lemonade stand was set up for the lesson, which also coincided with National Lemonade Day.
