Fate unclear for man accused of killi...

Fate unclear for man accused of killing girlfriend

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

The man accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in a field will find out soon if he'll face the death penalty. During an arraignment Monday afternoon, prosecutors in the Nigel Green case told a judge they will decide next Monday whether they'll seek the death penalty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 34 min Newbie 4,677
Need an upscale date for Spurs & Rockets game W... 1 hr Almxghty123 1
C101 Rex Gabriel is such a crybaby 3 hr JPS69 15
Victoria Ann Leal 4 hr His wife 1
Rental Cars 6 hr black4couple 1
Nikole Kerr (Nov '14) 6 hr Monica Robles 56
worse daycare....red barn (Oct '10) 7 hr Lcaldera 12
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,075 • Total comments across all topics: 280,704,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC