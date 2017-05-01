Fate unclear for man accused of killing girlfriend
The man accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in a field will find out soon if he'll face the death penalty. During an arraignment Monday afternoon, prosecutors in the Nigel Green case told a judge they will decide next Monday whether they'll seek the death penalty.
