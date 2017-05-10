Extra security at Flour Bluff HS due ...

Extra security at Flour Bluff HS due to "credible threat"

There will be extra security at Flour Bluff High School today due to an alleged "credible threat" toward the school from a former student, according to a letter sent home to parents by the principal. The letter states that the alleged threat was made on social media.

