Extra patrols on Rockport-Fulton MS

Extra patrols on Rockport-Fulton MS

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

For some, earning a high school diploma is not only a transition into adulthood, but an accomplishment that is a first in their family. 161 CCISD students will be honored Thursday for this exact reason, being the first in the family to earn a high school diploma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lexy Bandera Pornstar From Corpus Christi 43 min jjj 14
La Mexicana waitress on up river rd 49 min Lusto 3
News Dallas shooting raises question: Should paramed... 3 hr Lmfao 2
i need a girl with a strapon 8 hr jaydeeare 1
What happened to the site with all the pics of ... 9 hr ZDJ29 1
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 15 hr Big daddy d 4,692
Trying to get some head 18 hr Vargas 1
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,768 • Total comments across all topics: 280,771,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC