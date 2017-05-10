EXCLUSIVE: Eva Longoria on Championin...

EXCLUSIVE: Eva Longoria on Championing Fellow Actresses and Why She's ...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: ETonline

Not just because she dons an assortment of them as Margot Beste-Chetwynde, a feminist and bourgeois widow, in the 1930s-set miniseries Decline and Fall , premiering in the U.S. Monday, May 15 on Acorn TV . But Longoria, who funded her quinceaA era working at a Wendy's in her hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas, at 15 years old, is a bona fide go-getter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Laura from backpage massage (Sep '15) 20 min Corpus78413 8
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 5 hr Joel82 4,814
Looking for older horny women to mess around with (Dec '15) 19 hr Estella hager 23
ts here ready for you Sun Allen7542 20
Pound me hard Sun Allen7542 5
ts natalie Sun Alpha dawg 8
White and black. Sun Annaville 7
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,048 • Total comments across all topics: 281,033,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC