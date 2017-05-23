Elderly man in wheelchair hit by car

Elderly man in wheelchair hit by car

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

The Texas Legislature is considering proposals that would eliminate the main source of funding for our trauma hospitals. Without these funds, fewer hospitals could maintain their trauma level status, and fewer Texans would have access to lifesaving care when and where they need it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paul Cervantes the electrican 8 min Bi guy 3
Curious 3 hr Hmmmm 2
how many kids does Rudy Trevino have? just curi... 3 hr Lol 14
Nikole Kerr (Nov '14) 4 hr Robe 65
Victoria at HEB on Glazebrook and Alameda 4 hr Lol 36
Married women looking for discreet fun (Jul '13) 10 hr Deeznutz 100
BP bby jo 11 hr Dickthick 7
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,187 • Total comments across all topics: 281,245,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC