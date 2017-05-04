Disney on Ice returns to Corpus Christi

Disney on Ice returns to Corpus Christi

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend with the entire family, catch the "Disney on Ice: Dream Big," show that will showcase high speed stunts, thrilling moves, all on ice. This incredible production brings four unforgettable Disney princess stories to the ice like you've never seen them before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 27 min Orlylly543 4,696
Heather aka astrid black (Mar '15) 51 min Avi 49
TS tahty daniels 57 min Fuckurbitch1time 8
Looking for discreet woman 1 hr wonderingguy 1
Looking for a nice thick MILF 2 hr wonderingguy 10
Michelle barrera 5 hr Lmao 5
iliana Salinas 8 hr Lmao 8
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,514 • Total comments across all topics: 280,795,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC