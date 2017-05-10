Del Mar College, TAMU-CC observe graduations
More than 800 Vikings, and 1,000 Islanders, will be walking the stage this weekend. Del Mar College and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will hold commencement ceremonies for graduates.
