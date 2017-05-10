DA to declare Texas mother of 5 innoc...

DA to declare Texas mother of 5 innocent in 2007 salt poisoning case

A Texas district attorney says he plans to formally dismiss the capital murder case against Hannah Overton, a south Texas mother of five who had been convicted in the 2007 salt poisoning trial for the death of her foster son. Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez announced Tuesday that he plans to officially declare Overton innocent in the death of 4-year-old Andrew Burd, the child Overton and her husband, Larry, were in the process of adopting before he died more than 10 years ago.

