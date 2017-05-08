Crime 12 mins ago 12:11 p.m.Driver ar...

Crime 12 mins ago 12:11 p.m.Driver arrested on drug warrants after running stop sign

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KIII

Corpus Christi police made a significant drug bust during a routine traffic stop just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Tiger Lane and Weber Road. Police said they observed a driver run a stop sign near Weber and Panama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i need me a girl 2 hr lol 3
Michelle Barrera 3 hr Smh 10
Married women looking for discreet fun (Jul '13) 6 hr Matt 82
Looking for a nice thick MILF 6 hr thatguy 20
Hot Lady, Creepy Job 6 hr thatguy 1
Victoria at HEB on Glazebrook and Alameda 8 hr wantdemnudes 8
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 12 hr Biguy17 4,724
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,365 • Total comments across all topics: 280,871,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC