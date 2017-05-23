Council to discuss drought plan, Ocea...

Council to discuss drought plan, Ocean Drive speed limit increase

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Joe McComb will call to order his first city council meeting Tuesday as the newly elected mayor. One of his top priorities, avoiding another water crisis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poor Allen7542 7 min Annaville 6
BP Ella 7 min Theguynextdoor 1
BP Sasha 53 min Dickthick 10
how many kids does Rudy Trevino have? just curi... 58 min citizenofcc 9
Any Hot Bisexual guys in CC??? 2 hr Orlylly543 17
The Party Place Cabaret Girl (Oct '15) 4 hr Steve 14
horrible stalking by neighbors, brutal threats ... 5 hr Sinner666 102
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,126 • Total comments across all topics: 281,233,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC