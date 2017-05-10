Code enforcement is cracking down on overgrown lawns and junky yards
We're getting into mosquito season and that means a higher risk of mosquito-borne diseases like Zika and West Nile and if your property is a breeding ground for mosquitoes you might be getting a visit from city code enforcement officers. Code Enforcement doesn't want to give mosquitoes a chance to breed.
