Code enforcement is cracking down on ...

Code enforcement is cracking down on overgrown lawns and junky yards

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

We're getting into mosquito season and that means a higher risk of mosquito-borne diseases like Zika and West Nile and if your property is a breeding ground for mosquitoes you might be getting a visit from city code enforcement officers. Code Enforcement doesn't want to give mosquitoes a chance to breed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
La Mexicana waitress on up river rd 55 min Tom 5
krislynn aris 7 hr Frank j 1
heather 7 hr Iuythf 4
heb annaville 8 hr lol 5
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 9 hr Opinioncc 4,756
Michelle Gomez (mica) 9 hr Ricky jay 3
Wet moon in Mathis 10 hr Regular 67
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,493 • Total comments across all topics: 280,953,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC