City work crews cleanup after Buc Day...

City work crews cleanup after Buc Days Illuminated Night Parade

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi police officers have confirmed they have found a missing teenager who has a disability. They found the missing 16-year old at a business in the 3100 Block of South Padre Island Drive and Kostoryz Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Salina ruiz - leasing agent girl watermark Apar... 28 min Hmmmm 6
horrible stalking by neighbors, brutal threats ... 3 hr JesusSaid 97
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 3 hr Really really 4,722
Wet moon in Mathis 7 hr WellHelloThere 65
Michelle Barrera 11 hr Steph 5
iliana Salinas 14 hr Uoqs 12
Looking for a nice thick MILF 15 hr Lisa 19
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,536 • Total comments across all topics: 280,856,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC