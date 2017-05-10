City sets motions for company to mana...

City sets motions for company to manage Al Kruse Tennis Center

19 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

The Corpus Christi City Council has started the process to approve a service agreement with a third party company to manage the Al Kruse Tennis Center. Sweet Spot Tennis, LLC is set to receive a short term contract from the city if approved for the next four month.

