City sets motions for company to manage Al Kruse Tennis Center
The Corpus Christi City Council has started the process to approve a service agreement with a third party company to manage the Al Kruse Tennis Center. Sweet Spot Tennis, LLC is set to receive a short term contract from the city if approved for the next four month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Redhead leopard.
|1 hr
|Annaville
|3
|Laura Nunez Roñosa
|1 hr
|Joy
|2
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|1 hr
|DILLIGAF
|4,748
|Victoria at HEB on Glazebrook and Alameda
|4 hr
|assfan
|13
|Swingers (Jul '10)
|4 hr
|Steve
|80
|Married women looking for discreet fun (Jul '13)
|12 hr
|Deeznutz
|87
|Mindy Ramos Moya
|12 hr
|HEBdriver
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC