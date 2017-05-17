City Hall is coming to the mall
Do you have questions about city departments and the services they provide? Then plan to be at La Palmera Mall on Saturday, May 20th. The City of Corpus Christi will set up about 30 booths there for "City Hall in the Mall," an effort to bring city government to the people.
