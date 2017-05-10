City continues looking at supplementi...

City continues looking at supplementing water system

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Countywide

This irrigation well on the west side of Veterans Memorial Park will be upgraded to provide potable water to the city's water distribution system. Currently the well is being used to irrigate the John C. Beasley Municipal Golf Course at the park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trying to get some head 4 min Jennifer 3
Pound me hard 12 min Jennifer 7
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 6 hr Marty 4,812
Caroline flores Channel 6 News 10 hr XcD 2
Looking for older horny women to mess around with (Dec '15) 10 hr Estella hager 23
ts here ready for you 16 hr Allen7542 20
Bi curious married men (Jun '11) 16 hr Allen7542 144
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,308 • Total comments across all topics: 281,024,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC