CCSO prepares for a new season with a new conductor
After a search which culminated with five finalists making appearances during the recently concluded season, the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Maestro Hector Guzman as Music Director and Conductor of the CCSO. "Words cannot express how happy, excited, and grateful I feel," said Maestro Guzman in reaction to his appointment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|38 min
|The truth
|4,952
|Attorney Kim Frost is accused of shooting her h... (Mar '15)
|4 hr
|Kong Qui
|8
|Michelle Barrera
|6 hr
|Lol
|1
|Victoria at HEB on Glazebrook and Alameda
|21 hr
|jdr
|37
|Paul Cervantes the electrican
|21 hr
|I swallow
|5
|Curious
|Wed
|BombAss Clerk
|5
|Michaela Paige Prado
|Wed
|Guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC