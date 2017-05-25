CCSO prepares for a new season with a new conductor

After a search which culminated with five finalists making appearances during the recently concluded season, the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Maestro Hector Guzman as Music Director and Conductor of the CCSO. "Words cannot express how happy, excited, and grateful I feel," said Maestro Guzman in reaction to his appointment.

