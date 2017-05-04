CCPD: We need your help to locate missing disabled teen
He is described as a 16-year-old male who stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a shaved head, brown eyes and wearing glasses. Jacob was last seen wearing camo pants, a camo shirt, and brown boots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Salina ruiz - leasing agent girl watermark Apar...
|28 min
|Hmmmm
|6
|horrible stalking by neighbors, brutal threats ...
|3 hr
|JesusSaid
|97
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|3 hr
|Really really
|4,722
|Wet moon in Mathis
|7 hr
|WellHelloThere
|65
|Michelle Barrera
|11 hr
|Steph
|5
|iliana Salinas
|14 hr
|Uoqs
|12
|Looking for a nice thick MILF
|15 hr
|Lisa
|19
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC