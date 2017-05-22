CCPD officers are investigating a possible robbery at gunpoint at a Pizza Hut on Leopard.
Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department are on the scene of an armed robbery at the Pizza Hut on the 3600 block of Leopard. Officers say that just after 9 a.m., a man walked in to the store and demanded money while holding a gun.
