CCPD confirmed that the suspect was arrested for alleged domestic violence charges.
Corpus Christi Police Department officials have confirmed that Kyle Christensen has been arrested on charges related to alleged domestic violence. The 32-year-old assistant coach for the IceRays was reportedly arrested on May 10 just before 3:00 p.m. on the 1600 block of Nile Road.
