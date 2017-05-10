CCPD confirmed that the suspect was a...

CCPD confirmed that the suspect was arrested for alleged domestic violence charges.

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi Police Department officials have confirmed that Kyle Christensen has been arrested on charges related to alleged domestic violence. The 32-year-old assistant coach for the IceRays was reportedly arrested on May 10 just before 3:00 p.m. on the 1600 block of Nile Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hunger for d 1 hr Allen4752 14
Lexy Bandera Pornstar From Corpus Christi 1 hr Wantsome 16
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 2 hr Allen4752 4,786
Victoria at HEB on Glazebrook and Alameda 3 hr Big poppy 16
heb annaville 3 hr ProduceSection 15
Pound me 4 hr Allen7542 4
TS tahty daniels 4 hr Allen7542 9
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,762 • Total comments across all topics: 280,988,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC