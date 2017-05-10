CCPD and SWAT team members were on scene near the 300 block of Pueblo Street on Thursday afternoon.
Corpus Christi Police Department officers and SWAT team members were investigating near the 300 block of Pueblo Street, Thursday afternoon. Multiple vehicles including a K-9 unit and SWAT trailer could be seen in the roadway by KRIS 6 News reporters on-scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|3 min
|Opinioncc
|4,756
|Michelle Gomez (mica)
|8 min
|Ricky jay
|3
|Wet moon in Mathis
|1 hr
|Regular
|67
|Cecilia mota
|3 hr
|Larry
|3
|Married women looking for discreet fun (Jul '13)
|6 hr
|Old friend
|89
|heb annaville
|8 hr
|Tom
|4
|Victoria at HEB on Glazebrook and Alameda
|9 hr
|Big poppy
|14
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC