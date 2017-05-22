CCISD considering controversial switch

They play a key role in investigation complaints against school bus drivers and yet, a KRIS-6 News Investigation finds in more than 10 percent of complaints filed by concerned parents and motorists, on-board camera video was not available to investigators. They play a key role in investigation complaints against school bus drivers and yet, a KRIS-6 News Investigation finds in more than 10 percent of complaints filed by concerned parents and motorists, on-board camera video was not available to investigators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.