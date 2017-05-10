CCFD: Gasoline used to start fire in ...

CCFD: Gasoline used to start fire in barbecue pit creates flash fire

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

According to Capt. James Brown, with the Corpus Christi Fire Department, the flash fire also damaged the exterior of the home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pound me hard 7 min Annaville 8
Michelle Barrera 36 min Lmao 1
Valerie at the Circle K at violet exit on 37 51 min Curious83 1
Trying to get some head 1 hr Jennifer 3
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 8 hr Marty 4,812
Caroline flores Channel 6 News 11 hr XcD 2
Looking for older horny women to mess around with (Dec '15) 12 hr Estella hager 23
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,762 • Total comments across all topics: 281,026,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC