CASA volunteer helps find forever home for young brother & sister
After being removed from their home in 2014, John and Jasmine were adopted by their paternal grandmother on May 4, 2017. A CASA volunteer helped ensure the kids found a safe home.
Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
