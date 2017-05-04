CASA volunteer helps find forever hom...

CASA volunteer helps find forever home for young brother & sister

After being removed from their home in 2014, John and Jasmine were adopted by their paternal grandmother on May 4, 2017. A CASA volunteer helped ensure the kids found a safe home.

