Buc Days Junior Parade is this Saturday
For local youth, Buc Days has another parade to offer aside from the famed Illuminated Night Parade, the Buc Days Junior Parade. This year, the junior parade will be held on Saturday, May 13. Over 80 different groups consisting of local children and youth will get a chance to show off their skills on the streets of downtown Corpus Christi.
