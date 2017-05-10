Buc Days Junior Parade is this Saturday

Buc Days Junior Parade is this Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

For local youth, Buc Days has another parade to offer aside from the famed Illuminated Night Parade, the Buc Days Junior Parade. This year, the junior parade will be held on Saturday, May 13. Over 80 different groups consisting of local children and youth will get a chance to show off their skills on the streets of downtown Corpus Christi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where are all the gays in town? 3 min Allen7542 3
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 4 min Gomer Pyle 4,760
Bi curious married men (Jun '11) 13 min Allen7542 139
Corpus Christi's Biggest Street Trash Source is... (Oct '14) 30 min Ed Pettijohn 3
Trans Club?? 34 min Allen7542 6
Redhead leopard. 1 hr Annaville 6
heb annaville 1 hr ProduceSection 13
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,965,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC