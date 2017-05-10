A man was taken to the hospital early...

A man was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after his house caught fire.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

The man who was badly burned during an early morning house fire has died in a San Antonio burn unit, according to Corpus Christi Fire Department Captain James Brown. Fire department officials say it was just after midnight when a house on the 1600 block of Devon Drive caught fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Victoria at HEB on Glazebrook and Alameda 1 hr Big poppy 11
Redhead leopard. 3 hr Deeznutz 1
Married women looking for discreet fun (Jul '13) 3 hr Deeznutz 87
Laura Nunez Roñosa 3 hr A close relative 1
Mindy Ramos Moya 3 hr HEBdriver 1
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 3 hr Curious 4,746
The Party Place Cabaret Girl (Oct '15) 7 hr H20lol 11
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,283 • Total comments across all topics: 280,924,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC