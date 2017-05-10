A man was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after his house caught fire.
The man who was badly burned during an early morning house fire has died in a San Antonio burn unit, according to Corpus Christi Fire Department Captain James Brown. Fire department officials say it was just after midnight when a house on the 1600 block of Devon Drive caught fire.
